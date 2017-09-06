UN system enrollment breaks record

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say the University of Nebraska system has reached another record high for enrollment.

The university said in a news release Wednesday that enrollment at the system's four campuses and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture this fall is 52,679, a 0.3 percent increase over last year's record of 52,516.

The Lincoln campus and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha each have record enrollments this year, and the Lincoln campus and the University of Nebraska at Omaha have their largest-ever incoming freshman classes.

The Kearney campus reports a 2.1 percent decrease, to 6,644 students.