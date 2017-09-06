Warrant issued in Lincoln hit-and-run

A warrant has been issued for the suspect in last week's hit-and-run apparent road rage incident that led to the amputation of a man's leg near 41st and Huntington.

Records show a warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Deaubre Gardner for 1st degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Witnesses say a black car, believed to have been driven by Gardner, hit and pinned 39-year-old Steven Collins against his car on August 31st. Gardner then drove off.

A witness applied a tourniquet to Collins' leg, which likely saved his life.

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have identified the man injured in Thursday.

Steven Collins, 39, received a significant injury to his leg during a road rage incident.

Police say a witness was able to us a bungee cord to make a tourniquet on the leg before help arrived.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue also applied a tourniquet before taking Collins to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Collins did have to have a partial amputation on his leg, but he's going to be okay.

Police say the two tourniquets saved his life.

Lincoln Police say a man involved in a hit and run - and who witnesses say was pinned between two cars - is likely to survive

The incident happened around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, near 41st and Huntington Avenue.

Lincoln Police say they are now investigating it as an assault.

According to witnesses, the accident could have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The other vehicle involved, a black sedan, fled the scene but has since been found and processed by LPD.

Police said late Thursday afternoon that they had one suspect, but no arrests had been made.

The victim was originally transported in life-threatening condition and was treated at Bryan West.

Police are still investigating the accident.