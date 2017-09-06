Garth Brooks Performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the very latest information about Hurricane Irma, go to abcnews.go.com ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser says the government can handle Hurricane Irma relief because the life-saving phase for Hurricane Harvey is over and has entered a longer term phase focused on individuals. Tom Bossert tells The Associated Press that the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas are not being fo...More >>
