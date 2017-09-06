Garth Brooks Performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, Neb. The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year is coming to Lincoln.

Garth Brooks will play a show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21 as part of the Garth Brooks World Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Brooks has not performed in Lincoln for 21 years.