Matt Talbot Kitchen celebrates 25 years of service in Lincoln

Hundreds joined in celebrating Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach Wednesday afternoon.

The non-profit just finished 25 years of service to Lincoln's homeless community.

"Today is a special day," said executive director Susanne Blue.

"Twenty-five years ago today, the first meal was served by volunteers at Matt Talbot - so we wanted to celebrate big. We invited the whole community for a party."

They've come a long way in that quarter century.

What started in a small space at 19th and r - with offices in food pantries and only a few volunteers - has grown to impact hundreds of people on a daily basis.

"We have served over two million meals. So it's a testament to our organization, but really to the volunteers that have been with us for all those years," Blue said.

One of those volunteers is MaryJo Bousek - who has served since the doors opened in 1992.

"Whatever you do for the least of these brothers, you do for Him," Bousek said.

"So, we figured if we could help the poor, if we can help them we're helping Jesus. That's why I do it."

The vision started with two women - Mary Costello and Ruth McKinstry - who after all these years were still serving, this time birthday cake.

"We've just had a wonderful, wonderful history of people coming up and doing what we needed to have done at every journey in the road," Costello said.

"It's just been a marvelous thing."

After a few speeches, people got a meal from the same kitchen they serve out of every day, and finished by singing the happy birthday song.

In addition to their meal program, Matt Talbot is working to expand its addiction counseling and housing programs.

They ask people to continue to support them through donations and volunteering.

