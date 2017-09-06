UNL enrollment reaches all-time high

UNL announced that their Fall 2017 enrollment was the largest in school history.



"That would be 26,079 students we have this year," said University Spokesman Steve Smith.

For the third year in a row, UNL's enrollment has reached an all-time high.

This Fall the university enrollment number was over 26,000. That is a 1% increase from last year.

Of that number, there are 21,000 undergraduates.

In addition to high enrollment, the Huskers are also breaking other school records.



"For the first time, this year we're over 15% in under represented minorities, so that makes it the most diverse campus in the university history as well," said Smith.



The university also saw their largest freshman class at Nebraska this Fall.

"We're getting closer and closer to classes of 5,000 freshmen a year. We're at 4,905 this year, which is an increase over the biggest. We thought we couldn't out–do last year, and we did," said Smith.



The university is hosting International students from 117 different Countries.

"There was an increase in International students this year, by about 100 students. That's about a 3% increase over last year," said Smith.



This year marks the fifth straight year of enrollment growth at Nebraska. They said they hope to keep expanding.