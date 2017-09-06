Lincoln Firefighters win blood drive competition

Posted by KLKN



The Nebraska Community Blood Bank announced the winner of the Battle of the Badges blood drive.



They declared Lincoln Fire and Rescue the winner of their friendly competition with Lincoln police.

LFR Chief Michael Despain was presented the trophy, while Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister had to wash one of LFR's fire trucks.

The goal was to see who could bring in more donations for the blood bank, with donors saying which department they were donating for.

"If it was just a blood drive, it would kind of compete with every other blood drive out there," Despain said. "But police chief, fire chief, a little bit of friendly competition I think kind of spiced it up a little bit, produced quite a few extra donors that month."

The competition was comprised of three events throughout July and August. Despain said the final tally was 317 donations, with LFR winning by 15 pints.



