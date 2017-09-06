Lincoln Firefighters win blood drive competition

Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.More >>
Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Authorities say a woman died after being shot in a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a woman died after being shot in a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire at around 11:30 p.m. Lincoln fire and rescue says a discarded cigarette is to blame for the house fire at near 20th & High Streets in Lincoln. LFR say the blaze started in the living room and was quickly extinguished; one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire Crews say the red cross is providing assistance to the family.Investigators e...More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire at around 11:30 p.m. Lincoln fire and rescue says a discarded cigarette is to blame for the house fire at near 20th & High Streets in Lincoln. LFR say the blaze started in the living room and was quickly extinguished; one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire Crews say the red cross is providing assistance to the family.Investigators e...More >>
Officials say a prisoner assaulted three staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Officials say a prisoner assaulted three staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
"In most cases that have a gunshot wound to the head, you would not survive."
Brock did.More >>
"In most cases that have a gunshot wound to the head, you would not survive."
Brock did.More >>
Members of law enforcement were involved in a vehicle chase overnight.More >>
Members of law enforcement were involved in a vehicle chase overnight.More >>
Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the very latest information about Hurricane Irma, go to abcnews.go.com ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser says the government can handle Hurricane Irma relief because the life-saving phase for Hurricane Harvey is over and has entered a longer term phase focused on individuals. Tom Bossert tells The Associated Press that the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas are not being fo...More >>
Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com For the very latest information about Hurricane Irma, go to abcnews.go.com ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) - President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser says the government can handle Hurricane Irma relief because the life-saving phase for Hurricane Harvey is over and has entered a longer term phase focused on individuals. Tom Bossert tells The Associated Press that the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas are not being fo...More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a "flurry" of thefts from vehicles in Waverly this weekend.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a "flurry" of thefts from vehicles in Waverly this weekend.More >>
Yankee Hill Road between S. 70th and S. 84th streets opened to through traffic late Wednesday.More >>
Yankee Hill Road between S. 70th and S. 84th streets opened to through traffic late Wednesday.More >>
A little warmer with lots of afternoon sunshine...More >>
A little warmer with lots of afternoon sunshine...More >>