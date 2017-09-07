East Yankee Hill Road Open to Through Traffic

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PRESS RELEASE FROM LPW&U DEPARTMENT:

Yankee Hill Road between S. 70th and S. 84th streets opened to through traffic late Wednesday. The formerly gravel road is now a two–lane paved road that was designed to be widened to four lanes in the future to accommodate increased traffic.

Completion of this project marks the end of the second and final phase of improvements to Yankee Hill Road between S. 70th Street and Highway 2, which began in the spring of 2016. In June, 84th Street to Highway 2 and north and southbound lanes of 70th Street opened.

The new street offers a safer, more direct route to homes, the Copple Family YMCA and Moore Middle School. Roundabout intersections throughout the corridor improve safety and mobility for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Other improvements include a safer railroad crossing with automated arms, warning bells and flashing signals as well as the interconnection of City pedestrian and bike paths. New stormwater inlets, LED street lights, traffic monitoring systems and buried utilities have been installed.

Crews will complete minor grading and landscaping throughout the rest of the week. Motorists are advised to continue using caution during this time.