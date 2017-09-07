Overnight House Fire in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Overnight House Fire in Lincoln

Overnight House Fire in Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire at around 11:30 p.m. They say a discarded cigarette is to blame for the house fire at near 20th & High Streets in Lincoln. LFR say the blaze started in the living room and was quickly extinguished; one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Fire Crews say the red cross is providing assistance to the family. Investigators estimate around $20,000 dollars in damage.

