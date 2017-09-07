Possible Mountain Lion Sighting in East Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.

They say a woman reported seeing a mountain lion and her two cubs.

Lincoln Police says Game & Parks calls mountain lion sighting highly unlikely in that area of town.

We'll continue to bring you more details when become available.