Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from downtown Lincoln pawn shop

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a pawn shop near downtown Lincoln.  

It happened at the Express Pawn Shop near 19th and O Streets around midnight Wednesday.  

Police say a man crashed a stolen pick-up into the shop and stole $10,000 worth of jewelry.  

They say a pick-up was stolen earlier Wednesday night from H and S Auto.  

Police are still investigating.

