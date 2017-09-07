Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from downtown Lincoln pawn shop

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at a pawn shop near downtown Lincoln.

It happened at the Express Pawn Shop near 19th and O Streets around midnight Wednesday.

Police say a man crashed a stolen pick-up into the shop and stole $10,000 worth of jewelry.

They say a pick-up was stolen earlier Wednesday night from H and S Auto.

Police are still investigating.