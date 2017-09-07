BTN to Televise Five Husker Women's Basketball Games

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that the Nebraska women's basketball team will have five games televised by the Big Ten Network during the 2017-18 season.

Nebraska’s first game on BTN early in the season will come early in the non-conference season, as the Huskers clash with SEC contender Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

The first conference game televised by BTN will tip off the Big Ten campaign for the Big Red against nationally ranked Ohio State on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

The remainder of Nebraska's televised games will come down the stretch in the regular season, beginning with a game at Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tip-off between the Huskers and the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., will come at 11 a.m. (CT) on BTN.

The Huskers will return home for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 22 to face Penn State. Tip-off between the Huskers and the Lady Lions is set for 7 p.m.

Nebraska closes the regular season by taking on defending Big Ten champion Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 25 at College Park. Tip-off with the Terrapins is set for 11 a.m.

A more complete listing of game times and video streaming information for Nebraska women's basketball will be available at a later date.

Season tickets are on sale now for Nebraska women's basketball by visiting Huskers.com or by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED.