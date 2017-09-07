Nebraska MBB: Big Ten Announces MBB TV Schedule

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – A minimum of 22 Husker basketball games will be televised nationally as the Big Ten announced television information and start times for the 2017-18 season on Thursday.

All of NU’s Big Ten Conference games will be televised nationally, as the Huskers will make 17 appearances on BTN and one on FS1, as the conference begins its new six-year television rights agreement this season.

Nebraska’s Big Ten opener at Michigan State on Sunday, Dec. 3 will be carried on FS1 with a start time of 3:30 p.m. (CT). The Huskers’ other FS1 appearance is a non-conference matchup with Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 16. That contest will tip at 7 p.m.

Nebraska is scheduled to make at least 20 appearances on the Big Ten Network, including 17 Big Ten matchups, as well as non-conference games against North Dakota (Nov. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20). In addition, BTN will also air the first three days of the Big Ten Tournament from Madison Square Garden with CBS broadcasting the semifinals and finals.

Five games will be streamed on BTN Plus, beginning with the exhibition game against Northwood on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Other games on BTN Plus include matchups against Eastern Illinois (Nov. 11, TBD), North Texas (Nov. 13, 7 p.m), Delaware State (Dec. 22, 7 p.m.) and Stetson (Dec. 29, 7 p.m.). As announced previously, Nebraska’s games at the AdvoCare Invitational will be carried on the ESPN family of networks.

Start times and TV information for NU’s Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at St. John’s and Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Boston College will be announced in the near future. In addition, the start time and TV info for Nebraska’s Dec. 9 game at Creighton will be announced by the Big East Conference at a later date.