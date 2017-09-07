Venue restaurant collecting donations for hurricane victims

Venue Restaurant and Lounge collected food, water, clothes, diapers, and more Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., filling trucks at their 70th and Pioneers location, as well as Piedmont Bistro near Cotner and A. They're sending the supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey victims.

"Every two to three minutes people have been coming by, dropping stuff off, whether only a few bags or a whole truckload," said Adam Kuhn with Venue.

All donations will go to a church in Joplin, Missouri, which will then hand them out directly to victims in Houston. Venue says this keeps the Texas area from getting overwhelmed by random donations, so the goods get more quickly to the people who need them.

Dara Galotzbach stopped by the 70th and Pioneers location today with a few boxes; she says she just moved to Lincoln from Houston 10 weeks ago. Her daughter and son-in-law are still there.

"When we saw that what was tragically happening in our own hometown we had to do something," she said.

Dara says she and her husband have been glued to the news and Facebook, trying to keep up with friends and neighbors navigating the flooding. She says even though she's far away, it helps to give back to the city she loves.

"The whole town has changed," she said. "I mean it's going to be a long time before it gets back, but with all the support I think they'll make it."