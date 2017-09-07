Free speech controversy at UNL ends in lecturer re-assignment

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Sophomore Kaitlyn Mullen put up a table outside of UNL’s student union on August 25.

She was handing out flyers and posters, trying to recruit members for a group called, Turning Point U.S.A that promotes free markets, capitalism and anti–socialism.

UNL staff members began protesting her table.

"They were targeting me personally, calling me a white nationalist, the KKK, they were targeting the group as a whole as well,” Mullen said.

UNL policy does say students must reserve space outside the union before they set up.

"I didn't know that but I was outside on a public university and the police told me they could not make me move,” Mullen said.

One of the staff members who confronted Mullen, former lecturer Courtney Lawton, has been reassigned to a new position.

A statement from UNL says she was moved out of the classroom due to security concerns.

But also that Lawton didn't meet expectations regarding civil behavior.

Lawton didn't want to talk about the incident, but did say she was not being disciplined.

"I'm happy they're taking the investigation seriously,” Mullen said. “I know there has been speculation that the woman has been moved for her own safety. I hope that's not true."

"I just want UNL to be a place where free speech is allowed and they promote a sense of healthy dialogue on campus,” she said.

A statement from the University says the university is committed to free speech.