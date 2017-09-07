United Way kicks off annual campaign

United Way kicked off their annual campaign this morning at Embassy Suites.



"We have several organizations that are already running but this is the actual campaign kick-off for the year," said Campaign Chair Russ Sebek.

Nelnet and Union Bank and Trust came together this year to raise over $1 million for United Way. At the campaign kick–off, their contribution was announced.



"They have been competing in years past to try to have the top campaign. This year, they decided to work together," said Sebek.

Last year, United Way fell slightly short of their $7 million goal, so they hope to raise that much this year.

So far they have $2.7 million.



"The money will go to support over 64 agencies here in Lincoln. 22 of them are Community Health Charities, and 42 of them are United Way Agencies," said Sebek.



The campaign kick–off announced the total amount raised so far, and discussed goals for the rest of the campaign. Over 500 people were in attendance.

http://www.unitedwaylincoln.org/campaign/