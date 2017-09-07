Ricketts appoints new Nebraska Tourism Commission members

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed 11 members to the Nebraska Tourism Commission as part of a legislative reshuffling.

The appointees announced Thursday are Roger Dixon of Omaha, John Chapo of Lincoln, Jeanna Stavas of Nebraska City, Roger Kuhn of Ashland, Darrin Barner of Laurel, Debra Nelson-Loseke of Columbus, Ashley Olson of Red Cloud, Roger Jasnoch of Kearney, Sarah Sortum of Burwell, Barry McFarland of Lexington and Starr Lehl of Minatare.

A law passed earlier this year expanded the commission from nine members to 11. Four are required to have professional, volunteer or public service experience related to the commission's duties. Seven must be affiliated with the tourism industry.