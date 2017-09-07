Nebraska firefighters on their way to Florida

Posted by KLKN.

The group that helped with hundreds of rescues in Houston is now heading to Florida.

Task Force One, made up of firefighters in Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion, are back in demand. They just returned to Lincoln from Houston on Tuesday.

Thursday night, they were packing up again; this time to help potential victims of Hurricane Irma..



"They made it to the last second of their 48 hours off," said Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Michael Despain. "And so they're technically now off the clock for Hurricane Harvey, but FEMA called just a little while ago and said that they need them on the road as soon as possible."



Hurricane Irma has already left a deadly path of destruction on its way to Florida.

Meteorologist Luke Dorris, who just left Channel 8 to work at the ABC station in Miami, talked to us. As people brace for the storm's wrath, he spoke about its remarkable intensity.



"To see a storm reach that intensity alone is a rare event," Dorris said. "That's the second–highest wind speed ever recorded in the Atlantic basin. It's only been beat once, back in 1980 with Hurricane Allen, at winds at 190. And this storm achieved that."



Dorris said we typically see category 5 hurricanes weaken and then regain intensity and have a peak wind gust, or sustained wind speed in that territory briefly. But Irma is so dangerous because of its sustained its 185 mile per hour wind speed for 33 straight hours.



"And nowhere in the globe has that happened before, since we've been keeping records–especially since the satellite era, which started in the '60s," Dorris said.



He said because it sustained its intensity as it moved into the Caribbean, it was able to inflict the severe damage that it did. In fact, in Barbuda, officials say at least 95 percent of its buildings were damaged.

Time will tell what it does to southern Florida..

Teams, like Task Force One, are ready to go.



"They're going to go and give it another try, even though it may be a couple of weeks," Chief Despain said. "And the rehab time was pretty narrow coming back, but they're willing to do it."

