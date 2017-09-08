Lincoln Police and Dunkin Donuts teams up

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police and Dunkin Donuts are teaming up for a special cause this morning.Today there's going to be some unusual police activity.

In fact, you may spot Lincoln Police officers on this rooftop behind me; it's called the first cop on a rooftop fundraiser and it kicks off at 6 a.m.

Officers will race each other on the roof of the donuts shop to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Nebraska.

Dunkin Donuts will also make a donation to the fundraiser by giving $1,000 from all 14 locations across the state.



If you want to watch police race or make a donation; you can head to any Dunkin Donuts.

Anyone who makes a donation will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee.