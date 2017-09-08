Man takes plea deal in Lincoln veterinary clinic fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln man accused of setting fires in a veterinary clinic on New Year's Day has taken a plea deal.

Online court records say 43-year-old David Fenstemaker pleaded no contest Thursday to arson and burglary at Pet Care Center in Lincoln. Fenstemaker is suspected of setting several more fires, but, as part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue more arson charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Authorities say no animals or people were injured by the Jan. 1 fire.