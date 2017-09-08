Woman killed in Lincoln fire Thursday night

A 66-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in an apartment fire.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue says it happened near 9th and Claremont around 7 p.m. The fire started in a 2nd-floor apartment.

Police say they were responding to a check welfare call in the area when they smelled smoke and called LFR. The woman inside the apartment was rescued, and life-saving measures were performed at the scene.

She was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Lincoln Police and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating the cause of death. Police say at this point they don't suspect foul play.