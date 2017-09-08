Lincoln Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping

Lincoln Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping. A woman told Police her 12-year-old girl was walking through the Anderson Library parking lot on her way home from Dawes Middle School Thursday afternoon when it happened.

Police say the girl claims a Hispanic man offered her a ride, and when she said no, he got out of the car and grabbed her arm. The girl then told police she kicked the man and ran home.

The girl described her attacker to police as a 30-year-old Hispanic or Asian mail, 5'1'', heavyset, with a thick mustache, a cross tattoo on his face, and possibly a gold tooth. She says the rear windshield of the car was broken out. Anyone with information should call police.