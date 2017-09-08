Man arrested after allegedly raping woman at a Lincoln bar

Moses Childs Jr. was arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Hooligans Bar at 311 North 8th Street.

A police report says surveillance video shows an "extremely intoxicated" 25-year-old woman being taken by Childs Jr. into an office where they engaged in sexual activity.

The report says the incident happened on August 30th.

Childs Jr. was contacted by police and told them the sex was consensual.

The report says the woman was passed out for a "good portion" of the assault.

Childs Jr. was cited and released to an officer with Lancaster County Corrections.