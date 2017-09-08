Omaha airport cancels flights to and from Florida

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

All flights to and from Florida from Eppley Airport in Omaha have been canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

It went into affect today and will run at least until Sunday.

Chief of Police for the Airport Tim Conahan says this hasn't left anybody stranded.

"The nice thing about a hurricane is you get a lot of advance warning so it wasn't cancelled you know at the last minute, as you can see they do cancellations several days in advance,” Conahan said.

They said other flights to the area could be affected by the storm as well.

"If individuals have connecting flights like to Atlanta or something into one of the Florida airports we would encourage all passengers to check with their airlines before they head to the airport,” Conahan said.

Lincoln airport on the other hand, has no direct flights to Florida.

The closest destination they have to the hurricane is Atlanta, at this time they've made no plans to cancel those flights.