Lincoln Electric System heading to Florida in advance of Hurricane Irma

Much like Nebraska Task Force One, LES is has been called upon for help and is ready to go. LES crews spent Friday preparing trucks and equipment for the long drive to Florida.

They will leave Saturday morning, also joined by crews from Grand Island and Loup Power District in Columbus. LES was contacted yesterday that their assistance was needed.

"We are part of a mutual aid communications group, and were reached out to to that group and requested to send crews down in advance prior to the storm," says David Sehi with LES.

14 LES staff members and 9 vehicles will be heading to Florida and are expected to stay at least two weeks. If they are needed for longer, LES will send additional staff to replace the crews already going. With the potential for widespread damage, safety of the workers is always the number one priority.

"The biggest concern is just, just to watch each others' back, you know. There's a lot of people going on and it's kind of a hectic situation, but as long as you got your brothers' back, you know, we're pretty confident in our safety," says Rod Preusker, First Class Line Technician for LES.

21 workers from Nebraska Public Power District will also be heading to Florida.

Crews will be working very long days, similar to Nebraska Task Force One. They just got back to Lincoln from Houston and Hurricane Harvey. They had two days off and then were told they needed to go to Florida. They left last night.

"We got the late night call and to an individual they were more than willing to answer it and head down the road to hopefully do some good just like they did in Texas here," says Brad Thavenet, First Battalion Chief with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

For LES, they're unsure of what exactly their jobs will be. They anticipate it will be primarily overhead power lines, something they are very familiar with.