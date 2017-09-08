Horse racing back in Lincoln

Posted by KLKN

Live horse racing returned to the capital city today.



Lincoln Race Course held its first thoroughbred sprint this year.

Race Course General Manager Christy Harris said Friday's event was to help Nebraska horsemen make money and provide another form of entertainment for Lincoln. She said the course wants to build a full oval track, so they can host full meets.

"The number one question still is when is live racing coming back to Lincoln?' When it's a full meet, it will be here," Harris said. "We want to see live racing every weekend for two months or three months. And so we're trying to provide that for the community. They want a place to go and get that form of entertainment."

Alex Kreifels is a regular customer at the Lincoln Race Course.

"I just enjoy...probably just the chase of it all," Kreifels said. "Finding that horse and thinking it's going to win and hoping that it does. And when it does it just lifts your spirits up a bunch."

Friday's event also featured the second annual mascot race, featuring mascots represent several local businesses.

The next event will be held Friday, September 15th.