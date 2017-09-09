Thurston County Fatality

ROSALIE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle has been killed in a collision with a pickup truck in northeast Nebraska.

The accident was reported about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, around a mile (2 kilometers) north of Rosalie. The Nebraska State Patrol says the westbound ATV didn't halt at a stop sign and was struck by the northbound pickup.

The patrol has identified the ATV driver as 20-year-old Mario Aldrich, who lived in Rosalie. It's unclear who was driving the pickup and whether he or she was injured. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Friday that he couldn't immediately provide information on the pickup driver.