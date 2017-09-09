Nebraska senator agrees to pay $500 for campaign violation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska senator agrees to pay $500 for campaign violation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator has agreed to a pay a $500 civil penalty for failing to disclose the costs associated with a 500-mile campaign horseback ride through his district.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon acknowledged in a settlement agreement that the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission had enough evidence to find him in violation of campaign disclosure laws. The commission released the agreement Friday.

At issue was the cost of Brewer's "Freedom Ride Across America" when he was running for the Legislature in 2016. An Alliance man, Richard Schommer, alleged in a complaint that Brewer didn't disclose the amount he paid for horse feed, food, lodging and fuel.

State law requires candidates to disclose any expenses that benefit their campaigns.

