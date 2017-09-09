Omaha man charged with felonies in crash that killed woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man who police say was drunk when he caused a crash this week that killed his passenger has been charged with two felonies.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 43-year-old Randy Davis has been charged with vehicular homicide while drunk and leaving the scene of an injury accident resulting in death. If convicted, he faces up to 54 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Davis was convicted earlier this year of DUI.

Police say Davis was drunk Wednesday afternoon when he crashed the sport utility vehicle he was driving into a forklift in northeast Omaha. His passenger, 30-year-old Chestrina Wilson-Gibbs, died.

Police say Davis ran from the scene, but was quickly arrested by a police sergeant in the area.

Davis is being held on $1 million bail.