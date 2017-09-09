CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hosts NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hosts NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate

Posted: Updated:

Tailgates are a time of coming together, and that's just what families did with nurses in CHI St. Elizabeth's NICU Department, Saturday.

"We have these events yearly, we like to celebrate the kids that were born here at St. Elizabeth, and spent some time in our NICU," said, Gayann Wagner, who manages the NICU.

Each year, the hospital hosts a NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate.

It gives a chance for families, like the Krueger's, to reunite with the nurses, therapists and doctors who help give life to premature and very sick babies.

"It's great to be able to come out here and say thank you to all the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and everybody on the team that participated in saving our kids lives."

The Krueger's had triplets, born at just 28-weeks-old.

Thanks to a great team of doctors and nurses, the triplets are healthy, and almost 2-years-old.

The Krueger's, like so many other families, are thankful for CHI St. Elizabeth and the work they did to keep their children healthy.

