Nebraska Football: Halftime Notes at Oregon

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

--The Huskers scored on a 10-play, 95-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. The 95-yard drive was Nebraska’s longest scoring drive since a 97-yard touchdown drive against Wyoming last season.

--Redshirt freshman Matt Farniok made his first career start, lining up at right tackle in place of an injured David Knevel.

--Senior De’Mornay Pierson-El had a 23-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, marking his second touchdown catch in as many weeks. It also marked the eighth touchdown reception of Pierson-El’s Nebraska career.

--Tyler Hoppes’ 35-yard reception in the second quarter was the longest catch of his career.