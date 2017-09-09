Nebraska Football: Halftime Notes at Oregon

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
--The Huskers scored on a 10-play, 95-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. The 95-yard drive was Nebraska’s longest scoring drive since a 97-yard touchdown drive against Wyoming last season.
--Redshirt freshman Matt Farniok made his first career start, lining up at right tackle in place of an injured David Knevel.
--Senior De’Mornay Pierson-El had a 23-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, marking his second touchdown catch in as many weeks. It also marked the eighth touchdown reception of Pierson-El’s Nebraska career.
--Tyler Hoppes’ 35-yard reception in the second quarter was the longest catch of his career.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.