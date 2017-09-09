Nebraska falls to Oregon 42 to 35

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska Post-Game Notes

Nebraska at Oregon, Sept. 9, 2017, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

· The loss ended a Nebraska five-game winning streak against Oregon. Nebraska now leads the all-time series against Oregon 6-2.

· Nebraska scored on a 10-play, 95-yard scoring drive in the first quarter. The 95-yard drive was the longest for Nebraska since a 97-yard touchdown drive last season against Wyoming.

· Junior wideout Stanley Morgan Jr. had seven receptions for 103 yards, including touchdown catches of 18 and 28 yards in the third quarter. He set career highs in receptions and receiving yards for the second straight game, while posting his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game and the second 100-yard receiving effort of his career.

· Morgan increased his career receiving yardage total to 962, moving him within 38 yards of becoming the 25th Husker with 1,000 career receiving yards.

· Morgan’s two touchdown catches marked the first multiple touchdown game of his career and gave him eight career touchdown catches. Morgan also had a touchdown catch in last week’s season opener, giving him three TD catches this season.

· Morgan’s seven receptions set a career high, bettering a pair of five-catch efforts in his career including last week against Arkansas State.

· Senior receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, his second receiving touchdown in as many weeks and his eighth career receiving touchdown.

· Sophomore I-back Tre Bryant rushed 20 times for 107 yards and a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Bryant’s 107-yard game gives him back-to-back 100-yard rushing games after he posted 192 rushing yards last week. Bryant is the first Husker to post back-to-back 100-yard rushing games to open a season since Ameer Abdullah topped 100 yards in the first two games in 2013.

· Bryant rushed 13 times for 81 yards on first down in the game.

· Junior I-back Mikale Wilbon scored on a two-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 42-35 with 2:47 remaining in the game. The touchdown was Wilbon’s second career rushing touchdown after he scored his first rushing touchdown last Saturday against Arkansas State.

· Redshirt freshman Matt Farniok made his first career start, lining up at right tackle in place of an injured David Knevel.

· Nebraska senior tight end Tyler Hoppes had a career-long 35-yard catch in the second quarter of today’s game to set up a Husker touchdown.

· Freshman wideout Tyjon Lindsey had three receptions for 12 yards, marking his second straight game with at least three receptions.

· Junior safety Aaron Williams had a career-high 12 tackles, bettering his 11 tackles against Minnesota in 2016 in Lincoln.

· Williams also added a third-quarter interception and a fourth-quarter fumble recovery. The interception was Williams’ fourth career interception and the fumble recovery was the first of his career.

· Junior safety Antonio Reed tied his career high with five tackles and also forced a fourth-quarter fumble that set up a Nebraska touchdown that trimmed the Oregon lead to 42-35 with 2:47 remaining. Reed also teamed up with Chris Weber for a nine-yard loss on a 3rd-and-5 play from the Oregon 21-yard line that forced a Duck punt and gave Nebraska the ball back down seven with 2:17 remaining. The TFL was the first of Reed’s career.

· Senior linebacker Marcus Newby had a career-high 10 tackles, bettering his previous high of eight tackles against Michigan State in 2015.

· Senior linebacker Chris Weber also notched 10 tackles, marking his third double-figure tackle effort in six career starts.

· Senior place-kicker Drew Brown connected on five PAT attempts today, pushing his career scoring total to 298, moving him within two points of becoming the sixth 300-point scorer in NU history.