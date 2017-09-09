Local men 'Suit Up' for free thanks to Encouragement Unlimited - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local men 'Suit Up' for free thanks to Encouragement Unlimited

Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A local non-profit teamed up with Men’s Warehouse to get local men dressed their best.

It happened Saturday at the Salvation Army.

Encouragement Unlimited helped more than 40 men find at least one full suit, all for free.

Anyone was invited.

"If you're alive and you need a suit, you should be here,” said Pastor John Harris with Encouragement Unlimited.

This is the tenth time the organization has sponsored this event.

The goal is to get local men feeling confident in themselves, Harris says, setting them up for success.

"If a man can feel good about himself then he can go in with a different perspective about the job possibility about just himself period,” Harris said. “We've had men that come out of our locker room who've said 'listen, I just feel so much better about myself.'"

Harris said over the last nine years they’ve helped more than 1500 men.

To Encouragement Unlimited, the suits are far more than a piece of clothing.

"To help people from all walks of life, to fill in the gaps, to be able to move life forward for people,” Harris said. “And this is just one more way that we have to give, to serve, to do the kind of work that must be done.”

They have plenty of suits left.

They'll all be distributed to other organizations that need them.

One of those places is the Center for People in Need, if you are in need of a suit, you can go there starting Monday.

