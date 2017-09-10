Nebraska Board of Education approves new science standards - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Board of Education approves new science standards

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Board of Education has approved new science standards that will see the state's public schools teaching climate change for the first time. The board voted 6-1 Friday to approve the standards. The standards, which are updated every seven years, list what students should know in science in kindergarten through high school.

