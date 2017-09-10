Nebraska Board of Education approves new science standards

It was a time of reunion for families, nurses and the premature babies they helped save, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event was part of St. Elizabeth's NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate. Gayann Wagner, who manages the NICU, said, "We have these events yearly, we like to celebrate the kids that were born her at St. Elizabeth and spent time in our NICU." They've been doing it for 10 years, and for family's like the Krueger's, they're thankful for the nurses, th...