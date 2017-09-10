Teen charged with five felonies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teen charged with five felonies

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A teenager has been charged with five felonies after investigators say he fired on Douglas County Sheriff's deputies with a 12-gauge shotgun, hitting one. The 17-year-old was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault and two weapons counts. The teen remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot Sept. 3 by one of the deputies who returned fire after Deputy John McFarland was hit by shotgun pellets. McFarland was treated and released the same day.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NE Attorney General issues memo reminding officials CBD oil is illegal

    NE Attorney General issues memo reminding officials CBD oil is illegal

    Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain. 

    More >>

    Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain. 

    More >>

  • Omaha man charged with felonies in crash that killed woman

    Omaha man charged with felonies in crash that killed woman

     OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man who police say was drunk when he caused a crash this week that killed his passenger has been charged with two felonies. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 43-year-old Randy Davis has been charged with vehicular homicide while drunk and leaving the scene of an injury accident resulting in death. If convicted, he faces up to 54 years in prison. Prosecutors say Davis was convicted earlier this year of DUI. Police say Davis was drunk Wednesd...More >>
     OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man who police say was drunk when he caused a crash this week that killed his passenger has been charged with two felonies. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 43-year-old Randy Davis has been charged with vehicular homicide while drunk and leaving the scene of an injury accident resulting in death. If convicted, he faces up to 54 years in prison. Prosecutors say Davis was convicted earlier this year of DUI. Police say Davis was drunk Wednesd...More >>

  • Possible Mountain Lion Sighting in East Lincoln

    Possible Mountain Lion Sighting in East Lincoln

    Possible Mountain Lion Sighting in East Lincoln

    Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.

    More >>

    Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.