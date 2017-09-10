Huskers power past Panthers, 3-0

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The No. 22 Nebraska soccer team (6-2-0) bounced back from a narrow loss to dominate against Pittsburgh in a 3-0 win at Hibner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her fifth shutout of the season in eight appearances, matching a season high in saves with three. Corder’s shutout was the 16th of her career in 30 appearances.

Nebraska’s offense scored three goals in the first half. In the opening frame, the Huskers outshot the Panthers, 16-1, and held a 21-7 advantage in shots for the entire game. Thirteen different Huskers took shots on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore Elyse Huber scored her fourth goal of the season in the 15th minute, a total that matches senior Haley Hanson for the most on the team in 2017. Fifty seconds later, senior Sami Reinhard scored her first career goal from long range to give NU a 2-0 lead. In the 33rd minute, junior Michaela Loebel scored on a header, which marked her first career goal.

The Huskers open Big Ten play on Friday, Sept. 15 at Iowa. The match, set for 7 p.m. (CT), will be televised on the Big Ten Network.