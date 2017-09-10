Nebraska National Guard deploying helicopters, soldiers to help with Irma

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Click here for the official rules of the Garth Brooks ticket giveaway contest.More >>
Click here for the official rules of the Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway contest from Channel 8 Eyewitness News.More >>
Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.More >>
Animal control says there was a potential mountain lion sighting at Herbert Park near 84th & O Streets early this morning.More >>
UPDATE: Hurricane Irma pummels Florida; at least 3 dead including sheriff's deputyMore >>
UPDATE: Hurricane Irma pummels Florida; at least 3 dead including sheriff's deputyMore >>
It was a time of reunion for families, nurses and the premature babies they helped save, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event was part of St. Elizabeth's NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate. Gayann Wagner, who manages the NICU, said, "We have these events yearly, we like to celebrate the kids that were born her at St. Elizabeth and spent time in our NICU." They've been doing it for 10 years, and for family's like the Krueger's, they're thankful for the nurses, th...More >>
It was a time of reunion for families, nurses and the premature babies they helped save, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event was part of St. Elizabeth's NICU Reunion Husker Tailgate. Gayann Wagner, who manages the NICU, said, "We have these events yearly, we like to celebrate the kids that were born her at St. Elizabeth and spent time in our NICU." They've been doing it for 10 years, and for family's like the Krueger's, they're thankful for the nurses, th...More >>