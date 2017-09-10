ALERT: Water main break affecting several Nebraska towns, officials say don't use water

Water management officials are urging residents in several Nebraska towns to conserve water because of a large main break.

Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.

He is urging all residents not to use their water unless absolutely necessary.

The water is not dangerous, and there is no boil water advisory in effect, but Miller says they can't get water to the local towers and it will soon run out if not conserved.

Miller says the break has been located and that steps are being taken to fix it, but it is underground and likely will not be fixed until Monday morning at the earliest.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as more details become available.