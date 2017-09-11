Bicyclist Dies After Fall

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59am the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were

dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist call, who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were attempted but

the bicyclist was pronounce deceased at the scene. Through the investigation it found that Stephen Heilman of rural Hickman was traveling southbound on South 67th Street when he fell off his Pedego electric bicycle and sustained injuries to his head, hands and knees.

The investigation at the scene does not show that any other vehicle was involved during the incident. An autopsy has been order by the Lancaster County Attorneys Office and the investigation is ongoing. During the time of the incident, Mr. Heilman was not wearing a helmet.