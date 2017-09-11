Bicyclist Dies After Fall

Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
"I've not seen one like this yet, this is the biggest I've ever seen”More >>
"I've not seen one like this yet, this is the biggest I've ever seen”More >>
On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59 am the Lancaster County Sheriff?s Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist who was unresponsive and not breathing.More >>
On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59 am the Lancaster County Sheriff?s Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist who was unresponsive and not breathing.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Vala's Pumpkin Patch is gearing up for a lot of family fun this fall. At Vala's there is something to do for the entire family, from pig races to the Pumpkin Chuckin Cannon Show, from the Haunted House You can register for a chance to win a family fun pack for 20 people.More >>
At Vala's Pumpkin Patch there is something to do for the entire family. Click for more and for information on how you can enter for a chance to win during the the Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway. You can register for a chance to win a family fun pack for 20 people.More >>
Mostly sunny and warm today with comfortable humidity...More >>
Mostly sunny and warm today with comfortable humidity...More >>