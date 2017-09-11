LPS contacted by Secretary of Education

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The DeVos office is inquiring about a possible visit to the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program (Zoo School) on Sept. 14.

The LPS school district is currently working with the DeVos office to work out details and finalize the trip. At this point no more details are available.

The final announcement will be released by the DeVos office next week.