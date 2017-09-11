Hastings police investigate man's suspicious death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hastings police investigate man's suspicious death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.

The body was reported about 6 a.m. Monday. Police expanded the scene of the investigation when a blood trail was found leading to the alley where the body was discovered.        

The man's name hasn't been released. No arrests have been reported.
 

