Hastings police investigate man's suspicious death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.

The body was reported about 6 a.m. Monday. Police expanded the scene of the investigation when a blood trail was found leading to the alley where the body was discovered.

The man's name hasn't been released. No arrests have been reported.

