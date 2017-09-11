Legislative candidate asks for appointment to seat - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Legislative candidate asks for appointment to seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska legislative candidate is asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to appoint her to the seat after the senator she was challenging resigned from office.

Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha submitted an application to Ricketts on Monday.

Cavanaugh announced in August that she would run for the seat held by state Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha. Craighead had said she intended to seek re-election but abruptly resigned earlier this month, citing family and business commitments.

Ricketts is now looking to appoint a replacement to represent District 6, an area that includes parts of central and west-central Omaha.

Cavanaugh is a registered Democrat. Craighead is a Republican.

The governor's office has set a Sept. 29 deadline for candidates to apply.

