Nebraska stair climb honors firefighters killed on 9/11

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ More than 100 people in Nebraska have participated in a memorial stair climb to honor firefighters who died trying to rescue victims of 9/11.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and civilians of all ages ascended the inaugural Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday at Werner Park.

Several climbers said their efforts at the stadium don't compare to the sacrifices of the nearly 350 firefighters being honored.

Organizer and firefighter Matt Gibbons says the event raised nearly $5,800 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The climb was among 15 memorial climbs held that day across the country and among more than 30 that'll be held through Monday, which is the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.