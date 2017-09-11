Update on Lincoln natives affected by Irma in Florida

Lincoln natives are waiting out Irma in several parts of Florida, and they gave us some updates on the conditions there.

Hurricane Irma has unleashed it's fury near the southern part of Florida and beyond. Throughout the state many people are being affected, including quite a few former Lincoln residents.

"The wind started picking up during the day yesterday, and then the worst of it hit us around 2:30 a.m.-3, last night," said Miranda Chrastil, who's lived in Clearmont, Florida for five years, before that she was born and raised in Lincoln.

She's staying in touch with her parents, who are in the Capital City, but Miranda is now one of thousands of Floridians without power.

"We don't have power now, so we're having a hard time trying to figure out what all happened, and kind of what the stats were from last night," says Chrastil.

Katey Lubeck is just south of Orlando, her in-laws are staying with them, after escaping Key West before Irma ravaged the area.

She has a mother and brother in Nebraska.

Katey's neighborhood is completely without power as well.

"We've had really high winds, our neighbor has a tree in their house," said Lubeck.

She says the biggest worry has been her infant son, who has a fever, but she's been able to get medicine so far.

"We're doing okay, actually the worst part of this, our son had to go to the ER the night before, he's been running a fever and he ran a fever last night. So I know, we're almost out of infant Tylenol. So, we're having to ask neighbors if they have any," added Lubeck.

Katey is a trauma tech, so she'll have to get back to work soon, but she's not sure when she'll be able to; given that they can't really move outside their neighborhood, right now.

As far as damage goes, both of the former Lincoln residents say their houses were largely spared, other than some roof damage.