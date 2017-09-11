Local law enforcement honors 9/11 first responders

Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59 am the Lancaster County Sheriff?s Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist who was unresponsive and not breathing.More >>
On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59 am the Lancaster County Sheriff?s Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist who was unresponsive and not breathing.More >>
Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
"I've not seen one like this yet, this is the biggest I've ever seen”More >>
"I've not seen one like this yet, this is the biggest I've ever seen”More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.More >>
Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.More >>
Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>