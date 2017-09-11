Local law enforcement honors 9/11 first responders

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police, and the Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office all gathered for a time of remembrance at the State Capitol building Monday morning. They're remembering those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, including hundreds of first responders.



"Send every available ambulance. Everything you've got."

Scanner traffic from that day 16 years ago played into eerie silence on the steps of the capitol building Monday.

"Today is a reminder," said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. "A reminder of service and sacrifice of so many. Today is a reminder that mass murder and evil intent to change our way of life is met with resiliency and resolve that cannot shake the foundation of all Americans."

"We lost over 400 first responders at 9/11," said LFR Chief Michael Despain, who put the event together. "They saved tens of thousands of people."



Sheriff Terry Wagner spoke of those who lost their lives as well, lauding first responders who ran toward the danger when everyone else was running away.



"Everyone remembers where they were when it happened," said Asst. Chief Pat Borer, who was part of a search and rescue team from Lincoln that responded to the catastrophe all those years ago. "There are sights and sounds and smells that you'll always remember...you could see down into the pile and just levels, floors into the pile...I remember looking down and seeing part of a firefighter's protective clothing."

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the attacks. Thousands more have died since then from injury and illness connected to the terror.