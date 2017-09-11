Doane Football Moves Into Top 10

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Doane Athletics

NAIA Top 25 Poll

Doane University ranked No. 7 in this week's poll after a 2-0 start. The Tigers will host No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday, September 16, at 1 PM in Crete. Doane is coming off a 28-13 win over Friends University a week after defeating then-No. 14 Sterling, 34-28, in Kansas.

Four teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked in the Top 25, with a fifth member - Hastings - receiving votes.

Below is the NAIA Top 25 poll release.

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars swept all 15 first-place votes and earned 340 total points en route to the club’s sixth all-time top billing.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

• The defending national champions are off to a 2-0 start this season, including a 68-23 victory against St. Francis (Ill.) in a Mid-States Football Association crossover contest. Senior quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the contest despite playing only in the first half.

• Saint Francis (2-0), which has been ranked among the top 10 in 22-straight polls, puts its 11-game winning streak on the line Saturday at No. 24 St. Ambrose (Iowa) (2-0).

• Four new teams joined the Top 25 this week – No. 16 Benedictine (Kan.), No. 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), No. 23 Northwestern (Iowa) and No. 24 St. Ambrose. Northwestern is making its first appearance in the poll since ranking No. 22 on Nov. 2, 2015. The three other squads were all ranked at some point during the 2016 season.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (Ky.) (25), Morningside (Iowa) (20) and Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).

• No. 4 Morningside holds the longest active streak with 127-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Sept. 11, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 2-0 340 2 2 Baker (Kan.) 3-0 327 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 311 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 304 5 6 Montana Tech 2-0 288 6 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 275 7 11 Doane (Neb.) 2-0 258 8 5 Marian (Ind.) 1-1 228 9 9 Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 221 10 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 2-0 206 11 7 Eastern Oregon 1-1 201 12 18 Arizona Christian 2-0 188 13 24 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 2-0 181 14 25 Southern Oregon 2-0 164 15 22 Langston (Okla.) 2-0 144 T16 RV Benedictine (Kan.) 3-0 131 T16 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 1-0 131 18 10 Tabor (Kan.) 0-1 98 19 NR MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3-0 91 20 14 Sterling (Kan.) 1-1 80 21 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 79 22 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 2-1 60 23 RV St. Ambrose (Iowa) 2-0 49 24 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 2-0 40 25 20 Kansas Wesleyan 1-1 32



Dropped from the Top 25: Missouri Valley (No. 12); Robert Morris (Ill.) (No. 13); Montana Western (No. 19); William Penn (Iowa) (No. 23)



Others Receiving Votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 23; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 21; Montana Western 20; Robert Morris (Ill.) 19; Concordia (Mich.) 12; Missouri Valley 10; Hastings (Neb.) 8; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7.