Curti is IIAC Football Offensive Player of the Week

Courtesy: Nebraska Wesleyan Athletics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Nebraska Wesleyan University sophomore quarterback Jonathan Curti has been awarded the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Football Offensive Player-of-the-Week honor for the second week of the season.

Curti (Colorado Springs, Colo.) had a record breaking performance in his second career start at quarterback. Curti broke the NWU school record passing for 461 yards in the Prairie Wolves 42-21 loss to 14th-ranked Illinois Wesleyan last Saturday in Bloomington, Illinois.

The sophomore signal caller was 32-65 for 461 yards with three touchdowns in the game. His 461 yards breaks the previous record of 419 that was set by Scott Cooper in 1986. The 65 pass attempts was also a new school record, breaking the previous record of 58 attempts by Tyler Francis in 2014.

Curti connected on a 93-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Bryce Darner for the second score of the game. That play sets a school record for the longest TD pass reception breaking the old record of 86 yards that was set in 1996.

Through two weeks, Curti leads the IIAC in passing averaging 362.0 yards per game to rank 14th in NCAA Division III passing. His 461-yard performance was the fifth highest single game passing total in the country this year.

Nebraska Wesleyan (0-2) opens IIAC play this Saturday when they host Coe College at 1 pm at Abel Stadium. Coe was the 2016 conference champion and is receiving votes in the DIII Top 25 poll.