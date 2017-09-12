Lincoln native details Hurricane Irma

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some Lincoln natives are riding out the storm in Florida.

Brady Nelson now lives in Cape Coral, Florida, and experienced 120–140 mph winds that lasted almost 45 minutes when Hurricane Irma hit the state.

He took shelter about 30 minutes away to escape the surge, but the city experienced some of the worst winds.

"I've seen tornadoes and what not being in Nebraska, but this is a consistent wind that doesn't stop, and I mean it's ruthless. You would see power lines coming down, trees were falling over, brush and debris was thrown everywhere," said Brady Nelson.

Nelson does have power, and the only major damage is a knocked down fence and some roof damage.

Brady says he and his fiance are just thankful to be okay, and that there wasn't worse damage done to the property.