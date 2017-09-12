Lincoln native details Hurricane Irma

Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.More >>
Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a hemp product used by some to help with mood, sleep, and pain.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police, and the Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office all gathered for a time of remembrance at the State Capitol building Monday morning.More >>
Megan is from Indianola, Nebraska. “From the time I could talk, I was on a stage singing, acting dancing or giving speeches”, Megan remembers. She loved helping out on the farm and visiting her Grandma Sina, who was one of the most important and influential people in her life.More >>
Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot at a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.More >>
