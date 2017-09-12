Bicyclist found dead in southeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bicyclist found dead in southeast Nebraska

Bicyclist found dead in southeast Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ROCA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after he apparently fell off his electric-powered bicycle in southeast Nebraska's Lancaster County.

A garbage truck driver discovered the body just before 10 a.m. Monday about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northeast of Roca.

The Lancaster County sheriff's office identified the man as Stephen Heilman of rural Hickman.

Investigators don't think other vehicles were involved.

Heilman sustained injuries to his head, hands and knees. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The garbage hauler who found Heilman began CPR but couldn't revive the bicyclist.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies. 

    More >>

    Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies. 

    More >>

  • ALERT: Water main break affecting several Nebraska towns, officials say don't use water

    Correction: Water main break did not effect the city of Eagle

    Correction: Water main break did not effect the city of Eagle

    Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.  

    More >>

    Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.