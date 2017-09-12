Bicyclist found dead in southeast Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ROCA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after he apparently fell off his electric-powered bicycle in southeast Nebraska's Lancaster County.

A garbage truck driver discovered the body just before 10 a.m. Monday about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northeast of Roca.

The Lancaster County sheriff's office identified the man as Stephen Heilman of rural Hickman.

Investigators don't think other vehicles were involved.

Heilman sustained injuries to his head, hands and knees. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The garbage hauler who found Heilman began CPR but couldn't revive the bicyclist.