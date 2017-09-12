The Latest on Hurricane Irma - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Latest on Hurricane Irma

The Latest on Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

For the latest updates on Hurricane Irma and it's aftermath, stick with ABC News.

ATLANTA (AP)

Irma weakened to a still-deadly tropical storm as it swirled beyond Florida, killing at least three people in Georgia, flooding the coast, sending trees crashing onto homes and forcing the world's busiest airport in Atlanta to cancel hundreds of flights.

The former hurricane remained an immense, 415-mile wide storm as its center moved on from Florida Monday afternoon, giving its still-formidable gusts and drenching rains a far reach.

Some 540,000 people were ordered to evacuate days earlier from Savannah and the rest of Georgia's coast. Irma sent 4 feet of ocean water into downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as the storm's center passed 250 miles away. City officials urged residents to stay off the streets.

In Atlanta, people nervously watched towering oak trees as the city, 250 miles inland, experienced its first tropical storm warning.

PHILIPSBURG, St. Martin (AP)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander says the scenes of devastation he witnessed on the Caribbean island of St. Martin in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma are the worst he's ever seen.

In images broadcast by Dutch national network NOS, Willem-Alexander said he's seen a lot of war zones in his life but never anything like this.

Willem-Alexander arrived on the island Monday and said he was encouraged to see residents already working together to rebuild the shattered capital, Philipsburg.

St. Martin is an island shared between a French territory and the former Dutch colony of St. Maarten, a largely autonomous part of the Dutch kingdom with a population of around 40,000.

Willem-Alexander is scheduled to fly Tuesday to the nearby Dutch islands of Saba and St. Eustatius, which also were hit by Irma, but suffered less damage than St. Martin.

ATLANTA (AP)

Floridians who evacuated their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma are now contemplating an uncertain return.

Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents to heed local officials' advice and not return too soon.

But many evacuees across the Southeast say they plan to leave starting Tuesday in caravans that often include multiple generations and pets.

Evacuees say they expect heavy traffic and a scarce supply of gasoline, but want to get back and begin cleaning up after the storm.

The mass return raises new logistical worries of snarled traffic in damaged areas where power outages could last for weeks.

The evacuation also is a financial strain on many families, though some tell The Associated Press they've tried to make the ordeal a mini-vacation, complete with theme parks.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

    Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies. 

    More >>

    Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>

  • ALERT: Water main break affecting several Nebraska towns, officials say don't use water

    Correction: Water main break did not effect the city of Eagle

    Correction: Water main break did not effect the city of Eagle

    Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.  

    More >>

    Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.