Butterflies population increases across the state

Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
Water Management Director Dale Miller says the break is affecting the towns of Elmwood, Murdock, Eagle and other surrounding areas.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma and the cleanup that's now underway.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma and the cleanup that's now underway.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has been contacted by the office of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.More >>
Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.More >>
Authorities are investigating what they say was the suspicious death of a young man in Hastings.More >>
Vala's Pumpkin Patch is gearing up for a lot of family fun this fall. At Vala's there is something to do for the entire family, from pig races to the Pumpkin Chuckin Cannon Show, from the Haunted House You can register for a chance to win a family fun pack for 20 people.More >>
At Vala's Pumpkin Patch there is something to do for the entire family. Click for more and for information on how you can enter for a chance to win during the the Vala's Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Giveaway. You can register for a chance to win a family fun pack for 20 people.More >>