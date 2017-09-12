Butterflies population increases across the state

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Several Nebraska cities are seeing more butterflies than normal.

The butterflies spend the summer in cooler places like North Dakota and Canada; when fall approaches they head south passing our state.

Scientist at the University of Nebraska say last week of at least 100 painted lady butterflies in some Omaha flower gardens. The gardens usually has only a few dozen.

Painted ladies migrations could be 9,000 miles spanning six generations.

Scientist say the increase in butterflies will benefit gardeners next year. It's because butterflies spread pollen that plants need to produce seeds.